Iranian amb. to Oman not linked to any political party

Iranian Foreign Ministry Public Relations Department strongly denied the release of news with regard to the membership of Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammad-Reza Nouri-Shahroudi in one of the political parties of the country.

According to the Article 89 of the Constitution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, membership of employees and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in any of political parties and sects of the country is strictly forbidden, the report added.

However, the news item published with regard to the membership of Iranian ambassador to Oman in one of the political parties of the country has been dismissed.

MA/FNA13970529000005