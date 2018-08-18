Sanctions can be opportunities for domestic producers

Speaking at the first session of the policymaking council for the 7th National Conference on Green Gold, Head of the natural products department at Food and Drug Administration Mahnaz Khanavi said that the upcoming Conference will focus on issues and challenges facing those working in the field of medicinal herbs and natural products.

The Green Gold Conference has an academic and scientific approach, she said, adding, “the successful model of Iran Pharma Exhibition has provided suitable ways for all enthusiasts and experts in order to take advantage of the programs of this Conference.”

She then pointed to the US sanctions against Iran and said, “we are of the opinion that sanctions can be turned into an opportunity for domestic producers. For example, domestic producers can work on packing in order to showcase a better view of their products.”

Processing medicinal herbs and focusing on the status of aboriginal and native plants are other key topics of discussion at the Conference, she added.

According to her, the Conference aims at supporting national production and entrepreneurship in the field of natural products, identifying and removing barriers in the related fields, offering suitable strategies for increasing exports of natural products, etc.

The 7th Conference on Green Gold will be held on Sep. 24-26 at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran concurrent with the 2018 Iran Pharma Exhibition.

MA/4377442