71st anniv. of India's Independence Day celebrated in Tehran

Ambassador Shri Saurabh Kumar unfurled the Indian tricolour and read out the address to the nation by the Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovindon the eve of the 72nd Independence Day.

The event was attended by more than three hundred people, including members of Indian diaspora, Indian expatriates’ community, Indian businessmen, teachers and students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian students studying in Qom and University of Tehran, members of the Indian Mission, Iranian friends of India and some media persons.

The students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya sang the national anthem. A small cultural programme comprising performances of patriotic songs by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, by the students of Yoga and Hindi classes of the Indian Cultural Centre (SVCC) Tehran and family members of officers of the Mission was also organised on the occasion.

LR/PR