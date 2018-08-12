Security in Iran, Iraq borders decreases terrorist movements

Speaking on Sunday morning in a meeting with Brigadier General Hamed Aabdullah Ibrahim al-Hosseini Iraqi Border Commander and his accompanying delegation, Ashtari added, “given the presence of some terrorist groups in some border areas of the two countries to insecure these regions, development and expansion of cooperation between security forces of the two countries is inevitable.”

The two countries of Iran and Iraq have many commonalities in many fields, he maintained.

Considering the communications between the two countries in the security and border fields, the two friend countries of Iran and Iraq have obtained several achievements since previous years.

Expansion and spread of security in joint borders of the two countries is one of the main tasks of Iranian and Iraqi border guard chambers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ashtari expressed readiness of Iranian police force to cooperate with the Iraqi police and said, “Israel and US are the common enemy of people and government of the two countries of Iran and Iraq. In the current situation, we should cooperate with each other and try to foil malicious plots of enemies.”

Moreover, Iranian police force is ready to exchange technical knowhow and knowledge as well as offer necessary training services to Iraqi police forces, Ashtari concluded.

MA/IRN82998368