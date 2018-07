The short film is about a man named Rahim who returns to his homeland after 23 years in prison to meet with his brother.

Religion Today Film Festival, according to the event’s website, “promotes a journey exploring the differences, both in religious practices and beliefs and in cinematic styles and languages, towards a mutual enrichment through reciprocal knowledge and comparison.”

The 21st edition of the festival will be held on 5-10 October 2018 in Trento, Italy.

