24 July 2018 - 16:49

Syrian army continues operations in Daraa, Quneitra, liberates 21 towns

DARAA, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Syrian army units on Tuesday continued their combat operations in the southern region and liberated 21 villages and towns in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra.

A military source said that the army units liberated the villages and towns of al-Mheir, al-Rafid, Rasm al-Hassan, al-Hiran al-Shamali, al-Hiran al-Janobi, Rasm Azrael, Rasm al-Bunyan, Rasm Za’roura, Ghadir al-Bustan, Abu Qulai’a, Abu Tina, al-Ma’laka, al-Jbeila, al-Mdowra, Abo al-Khashan, Um Alloqus, al-Mahiouba, al-Mshaida, al-Bassa, al-Bakar and al-Bakar al-Sharqi in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra.

Heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorists in personnel and equipment.

The source pointed out that the army operations destroyed terrorist’s fortified positions and hideouts in addition to eradicating their hotbeds in the liberated area.

