22 July 2018 - 19:56

Trump, global epitome of hatred: Rezaei  

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei in a tweet on Sunday described US President Donald Trump as the symbol of hatred in the world.

“Trump has become the embodiment of international hatred from China all the way to Europe, Canada, and Mexico,” reads the latest tweet of Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, released on Sunday.

In addition to lashing out at US President Trump for his “disgusting behavior”, Rezaei voiced support for the recent remarks of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani against the US position toward the Islamic Republic.

“The only way to contain Trump is to act revolutionarily and decisively and the recent stances taken by Mr. Rouhani are worthy of support,” he added.

