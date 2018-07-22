Iran’s Parl. speaker condemns attempts to obliterate Palestinians in their lands

According to Iranian Parliament official website Khaneh Mellat, Ali Larijani called the latest motion in Israeli Parliament ‘a racist law.’

“The Zionist Knesset’s move in passing the racist law of the formation of an independent state was aimed at obliterating Palestinians from their motherland,” Larijani’s statement pointed out.

“This action does not only indicate the racist nature of the occupying Israeli regime, but also it shows the malicious intention of the regime's leaders to eliminate the Palestinian issue from the global public attention,” continued Larijani’s statement.

The statement added “no doubt that the action is against customary international law and the Palestinian people’s right to return to their lands according to UN resolution 194, and the right to determine their destination and their decisive sovereignty over their original homeland.”

Then, the Iranian parliament speaker stresses “no one can deny the legitimate rights of the Palestinians by such illegal and unfounded acts.”

As the head of the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union, Larijani appreciates the reactions of the countries, authorities, parliaments and international organizations in condemnation of this void and unacceptable act, calling on the global community and international organizations to join hands to vehemently condemn the move.

At the end, the speaker of the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union calls for an emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to not only condemn and annul the law but also to force the Zionist regime to urgently nullify the illegitimate motion and stop its violations of Palestinians’ legitimate rights.

KI/4353143