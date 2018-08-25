Forest fires kill, injure 10 people in Marivan

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network TV (IRINN), wildfires that have recently been burning the forests in Marivan governorate in the western province of Kurdistan have killed and injured several conservationists.

According to local media, environmental activists had taken four dead bodies out of fire as well as several injured this afternoon while they themselves suffered injuries during the rescue operation.

The dead and injured activists were trying to extinguish the fire that broke out a few days ago in the forests of Marivan while they were caught among the fire.

The conservationists were the most active members of the Sabz Chia Association, an active environmental protection group in Marivan, which was awarded Iran's National Environment Prize by President Hassan Rohani and former Department of the Environment chief Massoumeh Ebtekar back in 2014.

