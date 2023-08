Mehdi Ramezani made the remarks at an inauguration ceremony of a public library in Iran's Zanjan city.

Thanks to the Islamic Republic Establishment's insistance on people education, Iran is considered one of the pioneers in terms of public libraries in the globe, he said.

Iranians enjoy 3,800 public libraries across the country, he further noted.

On August 23, Ramezani said that Iran stands at the 14th place in terms of library networks in the world.

