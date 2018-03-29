پارسی
Thu 29 March 2018
Tourists visit historic mosque in S Iran
TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz, famous for its stained glass windows, is one of the tourists attractions of Iran’s historic city of Shiraz which is frequently visited by domestic and foreigner visitors.
By: Amin Berenjkar
2018-03-29 16:37
Tags
Beauties of Iran
Mosques
Nasir ol Molk Mosque
Shiraz
Tourist Attracions