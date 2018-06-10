China ready to save JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Regretting the US decision to withdraw from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Chinese president Xi Jinping highlighted his countries readiness to cooperate with other countries to save JCPOA.

“We are upset by the US unilateral decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other countries to preserve the JCPOA,” Sputnik quoted him as saying.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Xi highlighted "it is necessary to lay a firm foundation for ensuring peace and security together, it is important to actively implement the SCO cooperation program on fighting the three evil forces [terrorism, separatism, extremism] for 2019-2021, to continue the holding of 'Peace Mission' joint anti-terrorism drills, and to strengthen cooperation in defense and security, [in particular,] information security as well as through law enforcement agencies."

Xi made the remarks at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in east China's coastal city of Qingdao.

Established in 2001, SCO is currently comprised of eight permanent member states namely Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners. The organization's key goals include cooperation in the area of international security and counter-terrorism.

