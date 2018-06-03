Official promises 'safe Hajj rituals' for Iranian pilgrims this year

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organizations Hamid Mohammadi underlined the need for holding of a safe Hajj this year, compared to the previous years.

“Last year, security was among the most important concerns of pilgrims; fortunately, the ceremony was safer than it was some years ago,” he said.

"Security of pilgrims during Hajj rituals is highly regarded by Iranian side," said Hamid Mohammadi in a meeting with Tehran province’s Hajj officials on Sunday.

Mohammadi said that since last year, the Iranian Hajj Organization has been planning for this year’s Hajj, adding that Hajj officials have been constantly traveling to Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prepare a safe Hajj for them.

He said “according to the Saudi Hajj Ministry's schedule, public transportation inside holy Mecca will be out of work for every country’s pilgrims between August 15th and 21th.”He also emphasized that the first group of Iranian pilgrims are scheduled to leave Iran for Saudi Arabia before July 11.

Fifty percent of the flights will be carried out by Iranian and the rest by Saudi airlines, he said.

Hamid Mohammadi, in his visit to Mehr News Agency headquarters, had said that despite political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, there are not any problems in Hajj relations.

