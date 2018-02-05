Fire at Najaf Hotel in Iraq kills two Iranian pilgrims

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – At least two Iranian women have been killed and another injured in a fire at a hotel in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, caused by burning of a curtain close to a heater in one of the rooms in the third floor of the hotel.

The fire started at Al-Nasir Hotel, located in Najaf’s Old City quarter, which was accommodating Iranian pilgrims from Markazi province.

Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has announced that two women died as the result of smoke inhalation in the blaze and another woman has been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Initial reports said over 1300 pilgrims were evacuated from the hotel, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire was caused by burning of a curtain close to a heater in one of the rooms in the third floor of the hotel.

Najaf hosts the shrine of the First Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS), and is frequented by thousands of Iranians each year.

