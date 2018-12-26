Iran FM spox extends condolences on anniv. of Zoroaster's demise

Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, offered condolences on the anniversary of the demise of ancient Iranian Prophet Zoroaster in a message issued on Wednesday.

In his statement, Ghasemi offered condolences on the anniversary of the demise of ancient Iranian Prophet Ashu Zoroaster to his followers today in Iran and other countries.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman described Zoroaster as a promoter of 'thinking good thoughts, saying good words, and doing good deeds.'

He further described Zoroastrianism as the religion of good people and avoiding malice and evil behaviors.

Ghasemi further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and all Iranians in line with the teachings of Zoroastrianism seek to promote the culture of coexistence and friendship among all countries in today’s turbulent world.

