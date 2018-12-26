  1. Politics
26 December 2018 - 19:19

Iran FM spox extends condolences on anniv. of Zoroaster's demise

Iran FM spox extends condolences on anniv. of Zoroaster's demise

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi has issued a message offering condolences on the anniversary of the demise of ancient Iranian Prophet Zoroaster.

Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, offered condolences on the anniversary of the demise of ancient Iranian Prophet Zoroaster in a message issued on Wednesday.

In his statement, Ghasemi offered condolences on the anniversary of the demise of ancient Iranian Prophet Ashu Zoroaster to his followers today in Iran and other countries.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman described Zoroaster as a promoter of 'thinking good thoughts, saying good words, and doing good deeds.'

He further described Zoroastrianism as the religion of good people and avoiding malice and evil behaviors.

Ghasemi further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and all Iranians in line with the teachings of Zoroastrianism seek to promote the culture of coexistence and friendship among all countries in today’s turbulent world.

KI/4496538

News Code 140936
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News