All clear given after suspicious package spotted at Iran Parliament

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – A suspicious package was spotted at Iran’s Parliament Tue. morning which prompted security guards to close the entrance gates for an hour before giving all clear.

A suspicious package was found in front of the main entrance to the Iranian Parliament at around 8:30 this morning.

Following that, security guards closed the main door at around 9 AM and prevented any journalists or visitors from entering.

The bomb neutralizing squad arrived at the scene to assess the situation. At around 9:45 it was reported that the package was not dangerous and visitors were allowed inside.

The content of the package was not disclosed to the press.

The Iranian Parliament building came under terrorist attack on 7 June 2017, the first in Tehran in more than a decade. The shootings left 17 civilians dead and 43 wounded. ISIL had claimed responsibility for the shootings which was simultaneously carried out with another attack on the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini.

