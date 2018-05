MOSCOW, May 29 (MNA) – Adviser to UN Special envoy for Syria, Vitaly Naumkin, announced that no date is set for a new round of Syrian-Syrian talks in Geneva.

Naumkin added Monday in a statement quoted by Sputnik that he doesn’t rule out holding a new round of the Syrian dialogue conference in Sochi.

“There won’t be an upcoming round of talks in Geneva soon, but it will be held later,” Naumkin said.

The 9th round of Syrian-Syrian talks was held under the auspices of UN last January in Vienna.

SANA/MNA