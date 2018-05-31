US secondary sanctions targeting Iran economy

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Larijani, the Secretary General of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, said on Wednesday that new US anti-Iran sanctions are aimed to inflict damage on Iranian economy.

“A part of new American sanctions are against trade firms and private sector in economy which of course are of less harm to Iran but more important than that are the secondary sanctions which target banks and companies investing in Iran. To wrap it up, the US sanctions are targeting the banks and the sale and purchase of Iranian oil in a way that it would stop the oil sale altogether or at the very least, make the transactions very difficult,” he added.

He also touched upon the report released by US authorities on 9/11 attacks and added that, “while according to CIA reports, Iran had no role in the attack and Saudi Arabia was involved at lower and higher levels in the attack, the approach is against Iran.”

Michael Maloof, former Pentagon security analyst, in a video call with the IRIB show on Wednesday said that “different cases at different timings were opened on the 9/11 attacks to examine their different aspects, but now after all these years there are efforts to frame Iran."

“This new initiative is kicked off with several objectives but the point is that Iran has had no role in this incident, but unfortunately the new court on this case examined this issue with the minimum evidence and documents condemning Iran and imposing penalties on the country,” added the American analyst.

