US, main organizer of terrorism in region: Shamkhani

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The experiences of Iraq and Syria prove that US is the main organizer of terrorist groups and the major cause of instability and insecurity in the region, said Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

There are many documents proving that United States and its allies have “shamelessly” attacked the armed forces of Iraq and Syria with the aim of rescuing terrorist groups, he highlighted.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Afghanistan's Minister of National Defense Lieutenant General Tariq Shah Bahrami on Sunday.

Touching on the growing trend of cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan in political, financial and defense realms, Shamkhani stressed the need for implementing joint actions to stabilize and secure common border areas.

He went on to say that establishing friendly relations with neighboring countries is the top priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy.

The common goal of Tehran and Kabul is to completely eliminate terrorist groups which have moved to Afghanistan, he said, adding that "unfortunately, Takfiri terrorism, financially and logistically supported by some countries of the region, is a major threat to Muslim nations and can only be fought through joint actions."

"Fighting against the roots of ISIL's beliefs and thoughts should be simultaneously pursued alongside security and military measures," he said, adding that the responsibility of Islamic countries is heavier in this regard.

Tariq Shah Bahrami, for his part, touched on the long history of cooperation between the two countries and described Iran as Afghans’ “second home”.

Common language, culture and religion of Iran and Afghanistan is the main ground for boosting bilateral cooperation, he added.

"Afghanistan will not allow foreigners to pose any threat against Iran from its soil," he highlighted.

MAH/4295470