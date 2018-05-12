Maj. Gen. Bagheri meets with Bolivian counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri met with Bolivian Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa on Saturday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides examined bilateral cooperation and the development of defense relations between the two countries.

He will also met with Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami in the coming days.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri underlined that Iranian people respect Bolivian history and Simón Bolívar, who led the Bolivian revolution; there is a street in Tehran named after Simón Bolívar and his statue is placed in Tehran; Iranian nation hold a positive attitude towards Bolivia.

Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa, for his part, expressed gratitude for his Iranian counterpart's invitation, saying "people of Iran have friendly behavior with us; I feel like I am from Iran. Bolivia is a small country with small population that has been colonized in different periods of history; in recent years we have been seeking to revive our own multi-thousand-year identity.

LR/4293840