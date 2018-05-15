Iran ready to expand military coop. with Bolivia: MoD

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has said Iran is ready to increase military cooperation with friendly countries, including Bolivia, which pursue an independent foreign policy.

The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Bolivian Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa.

Hatami hailed the Bolivia’s liberation movement and its current independent foreign policy, saying “I believe that the presence of independent states such as Bolivia in the Security Council can help the world’s stability and security.”

The Iranian defense minister went on to say that independent states should have independent defense policies, expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate militarily with all independent countries.

He stated that Iran welcomes the Bolivian President Evo Morales’ independent foreign policy in international arena, adding that Iran is ready to increase its cooperation with the south American country in the field of defense technology.

Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa, for his part, referred to his fruitful meetings with different Iranian high-ranking officials, praising their anti-imperialism approaches.

The Bolivian top soldier expressed Bolivia’s interest in using Iran’s experiences as well as expanding bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of technology, science, and industry.

He said that Bolivia like Iran is against imperialist and bullying policies, praising Iran for making a lot of progress despite western sanctions.

