Export of agricultural produce at $5.1 in past 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Statistics show that $5.1 billion worth of agricultural produce were exported from the country in the 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 20, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2018).

Deputy Ministry of Agricultural Jihad for Planning and Economic Affairs Abdol-Mahdi Bakhshandeh made the above remark and said, “over $5.3 million tons of agricultural products, valued at about $5.1 billion, were exported in the 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year.”

The maximum exports volume in the agricultural sector in terms of weight is related to the agricultural and horticultural subsectors at 61.35 and 24.25 percent respectively.

Given the above issue, the maximum export volume of agricultural sector in terms of value is related to the subsectors of agriculture and horticulture with 48.82 and 24.93 percent share respectively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of Agricultural Jihad said that 1.3 million tons of horticultural products, valued at $2.475 billion, were exported in the same period.

According to statistics, horticultural produce, valued at $1.264 billion, were exported in 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 221, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2018), he maintained.

Turning to the export of 119,000 tons of pistachio, valued at $1.1 billion, in the same period, he added, “in this period, 206 tons of saffron, valued at $286 million, were exported from the country, showing a considerable 18 and 17.5 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.”

In conclusion, Deputy Ministry of Agricultural Jihad for Planning and Economic Affairs Abdol-Mahdi Bakhshandeh said, “approx. 1,668 tons of bananas, valued at $1.287 million, were exported from the country in 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21, 2017 top Feb. 22, 2018), showing a considerable 1555 and 1531 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to a year earlier.

MA/4266525