TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati has been reelected as the chairman of Assembly of Experts for the second time in a row.

During the annual election of Assembly of Experts for the next two years, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the Chairman, while Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi and Movahedi Kermani were elected as first and second deputy to the chairman, respectively.

Ayatollah Jannati, a conservative politician and cleric, was appointed as the chairman of Assembly of Experts in 2016, in charge of choosing the Supreme Leader.

LR/4250628