Iran General Inspection Org. chief calls for intl. community to confront corruption

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Director of Iranian General Inspection Organization called for leading countries in the world and Asia to promote transparency and cooperate with one another in the field of confront corruption seriously.

Chief of Iran’s General Inspection Organization Seraj traveled to Japan on Saturday at the official invitation of Japanese Administrative Evaluation Tribunal.

Seraj met and held talks with the Japanese Prosecutor General Katsuyuki Nichikawa and expounded on the triple tasks of Iranian General Inspection Organization and said, “according to the Article 174 of Constitution, monitoring and inspecting, preventing, confronting administrative misconduct, corruption and also “ombudsman” activities and handling public complaints are the main programs of this Organization.”

He pointed to the measures taken by the Organization in the international arenas such as concluding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading countries in the world such as Japan and exchanging bilateral experiences as well as strengthening Asian ombudsman institution.

Most western countries are trying to defame developing states in the Asian continent and concentrate on undermining the Middle East region, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Seraj hailed the administrative evaluation system and ombudsman activities taken by Japanese government and said, “exchanging experiences between the two countries of Iran and Japan in technical fields and holding joint training and educational courses to promote position of Asian countries more than ever in the international arena seem necessary.”

For his part, Japanese Prosecutor General Katsuyuki Nichikawa hailed special attention of Iran's General Inspection Organization to develop and enhance bilateral ties with Asian ombudsman institutions and said, “the two countries of Iran and Japan have age-old experiences in this respect in a way that Iran and Japan have established necessary cooperation and coordination with each other since the establishment of Asian Ombudsman Association up to the present time.”

In conclusion, Japanese Prosecutor General Katsuyuki Nichikawa termed implementation of provision of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries as very important.

