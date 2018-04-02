Iran, Denmark bilateral trade reaches $398 m

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Denmark says the volume of trade between the two countries of Iran and Denmark has increased to $ 398 million, indicating a dramatic increase in relations between Tehran and Copenhagen in recent years.

Morteza Moradian made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the arrival of Iranian new year at the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen, which was attended by Iranians living in Denmark as well as some other Iranian officials.

Referring to the signing of a $ 500 million guarantee contract for investment in Iran and bilateral agreements reached on intellectual property, Moradian said “we will see more increase in economic relations between the two countries.”

Moradian pointed to incredible number of Iranians (about 26,000) living in Denmark and praised the Iranian residents for their high levels of education and economic activities, adding that Iranian private companies have had a great impact on the development of bilateral relations.

According to statistics, this increase in the trade relations between the two countries occurred while the trade volume between the two stood at $175 million and $270 million in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

