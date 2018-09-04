  1. Politics
Tehran, Minsk vow to expand parliamentary relations

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveysi met with Belarusian Senate Speaker Mikhail Myasnikovich and the two pledged to develop bilateral ties between the two countries with expanding parliamentary cooperation.

Approaching the date slated for Iranian Parliament Speaker visit to Belarus, Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Mostafa Oveysi met with Belarusian Senate Speaker Mikhail Myasnikovich.

During the meeting, the two sides attached great deal of importance to the upcoming visit of Iranian parliamentary delegation to Belarus and asserted that inter-parliamentary talks can contribute greatly to enhancing the level of bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views and made comments on the schedule and agenda of the visit of Iranian delegation to Minsk.

Mikhail Myasnikovich hailed the status of Iran in regional and international developments and referred to the old history of Iran as a solid base for this country’s greatness.

He described the ties between Iran and Belarus in areas of politics and economy as descent and pointing the extensive potentials untapped, called for further development of relations in all areas.

Yasser Nazifi Gilavan

