Iran, Syria emphasize boosting sports coop. of armed forces

Brigadier General Haitham, the head of the physical training of the Syrian army, who has traveled to Iran on Sunday, met with Brigadier General Jamshid Fouladi, head of the physical training organization of the Iran Armed forces.

In order to increase relations with Islamic countries, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish sports relations with these countries, General Fouladi said in the meeting, stressing the need to promote sports cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Syria.

"For this purpose, we are seeking to sign an MoU on sports cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Syria", he said, adding that the agreement includes holding competitions, conducting educational activities such as training coaches and referees.

The Syrian military official also expressed satisfaction with Iran's long-standing friendly relations with Syria.

He also welcomed Fouladi's proposal to expand cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Syria based on the agreements reached.

