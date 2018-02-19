Turkey reacts to Syrian Gov. decision on Afrin

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Reasserting Turkey’s sensitivity towards Syria’s territorial integrity, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said If Assad forces enter Afrin to clear out the YPG, then there is no problem.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday reasserted Turkey's sensitivity towards Syria's territorial integrity and warned Syrian government against possible supporting YPG/PKK in Afrin.

Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in capital Amman.

He said, "If Syrian forces enter [Afrin] to clear out the YPG, then there is no problem. If they are entering [Afrin] to provide protection to the YPG, then no one can stop Turkey or Turkish soldiers."

His remarks came after syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday that the pro-Assad forces called “Popular Forces” was going to enter Afrin within a few hours.



MNA/ANADOLU