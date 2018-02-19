Turkey reacts to Syrian Gov. decision on Afrin

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday reasserted Turkey's sensitivity towards Syria's territorial integrity and warned Syrian government against possible supporting YPG/PKK in Afrin.
Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in capital Amman.
He said, "If Syrian forces enter [Afrin] to clear out the YPG, then there is no problem. If they are entering [Afrin] to provide protection to the YPG, then no one can stop Turkey or Turkish soldiers."
His remarks came after syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday that the pro-Assad forces called “Popular Forces” was going to enter Afrin within a few hours.
MNA/ANADOLU
