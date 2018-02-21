3rd Iran, Turkey border crossing runs in 24-hr

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bülent Tüfenkci said that the 3rd border cross between Iran and Turkey will offer round-the-clock services.

Turkey is trying to activate three of its border crossings with Iran in 24 hours, he said, adding, “this move is done with the aim of facilitating border transit activities and promoting trade exchanges between the two countries.”

Presently, Gorbolag Border Crossing is offering round-the-clock services while Kapikio Border Crossing is witnessing transit of passengers and transport of cargo similarly, the minister opined.

This move was first implemented by the Turkish government, so that the two countries of Iran and Turkey called for offering round-the-clock services in two borders, he said, adding, “once Van Border Crossing offers round-the-clock services, trade exchanges between the two countries of Iran and Turkey will be more facilitated.”

In conclusion, Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bülent Tüfenkci said that Iranian side is constructing new roads for these border crossings.

