Tehran prosecutor gen. recounts missile espionage by environment cameras

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General said that Kavous Seyyed Emami was a member of team of pro-environmentalists who spied on Iranian missile sites.

“On January 9th, a written report by one of security entities of the country was delivered to Shahid Moghaddas court of prosecution recounting that a group of suspects have been cooperating with CIA and Mossad,” said Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General, on Tuesday.

The Judiciary official added that the charged ones were tasked with a three-fold mission to conduct environmental projects, infiltrate into the scientific community of the country, and collect information on sensitive sites and some missile sites of the country.

The news was broken out after one of the accused spies of the dossier, Kavous Seyyed Emami, committed suicide while in detention in Evin prison of Tehran.

Before the Iranian members of this project were arrested, two CIA agents had repeatedly travelled to Iran to open a pro-environment institute with branches across all Iranian cities, according to Tehran prosecutor general.

He said that in the course of interrogation sessions, the arrested spies had confessed that they had attended conferences in occupied lands by Israeli regime to meet with Mossad officers.

“The members of this team, had installed some cameras in some sensitive sites of the country under the pretext of pro-environment activities to monitor Iranian missile activities. They then sent the videos and photos to foreign intelligence services,” added the judiciary official.

“After Mr. Seyyed Emami was arrested and the documents and alibies were presented to him, he requested for a break to prepare his response,” recounted Mr. Dowlatabadi.

“After Mr. Seyyed Emami returned to his place he prepared the situation for committing suicide and committed suicide at the bathroom of his place,” he said.

