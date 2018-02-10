Iran denies role in downing Zionist fighter as 'ridiculous'

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi condemned the claims that Iran's flight of a drone and involvement in the downing of a Zionist fighter jet is so ridiculous that it does not merit a comment.

“The presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria is in response to official request of the legitimate government of Syria in line with war on terrorism,” said Bahram Ghasemi.

He made the remarks on Saturday in response to the claims made by the Israeli officials about Iranian drones violating the air space of the occupied lands of Palestine.

The claims made by the officials of the Zionist regime came after escalation of tension in Syria where the air defense forces of Syria downed Israeli jet fighters bombarding the positions of the Syrian forces.

“Syrian government and Army have the legitimate right of self-defense to preserve their territorial integrity and to counter any foreign aggression. The Zionist regime cannot project or fabricate lies as always which are as old as this illegitimate regime to cap on its aggressions and crimes against the people of this region,” he underlined.

“It is too ridiculous to discuss a claim that Iranian drones have violated the air space of the region or Iran has played a role in downing the intruding Zionist fighter, because the Islamic Republic of Iran has basically an advisory presence in Syria upon the request of the legitimate and lawful government of Syria,” said the Iranian diplomat.

