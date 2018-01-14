300 more of recent riots detainees freed: Tehran prosecutor general

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi Tehran Prosecutor General said on Sunday that another 300 of the detainees who were arrested in the course of recent riots were freed from prisons.

“Social discontent, economic problems, and social failures acted as the base for staging the recent protesting riots, however they cannot justify the reason for the recent events and we have to trace the role of Internet calls for uprising in the formation of recent riots,” said Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi Tehran Prosecutor General on Sunday.

The judiciary official made the remarks addressing the 24th meeting of council of deputy prosecutors of Tehran.

“The role of US, MKO members, terror cells, and anti-revolutionary elements should be borne in mind in delineating the reasons for the formation of recent riots,” he added.

The official rejected the theory that the riots were opened after protests in Mashhad sparked. “Prior to events in Mashhad, some anti-revolutionary elements had staged activities in Tehran that police vigilantly contained them,” noted Mr. Jafari Dowlatabadi.

The Iranian judiciary official voiced gratitude to all judges and prosecutors who dealt with detainees in Evin prison to speed up the procession of cases.

According to Mr. Jafari Dowlatabadi so far 440 detainees have been freed. He described it a big job that all the legal procession of riots were taken care of a in a short time.

