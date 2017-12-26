Construction of over 2,000MW new power plants underway

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Construction operation of more than 2,000 megawatts new power plants has started in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017).

Deputy Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) for Planning Affairs Hamid-Reza Azimi made the above remark and added: “According to the Clause 6 of national plan on the resistance economy, the company was obliged to initiate construction operation of more than 2,000MW public and private power plants, so that construction operation of more than 2,000 megawatt power plant has started.”

In this regard, ground was broken for the construction operation of Ofogh Combined Cycle Power Plant of Zahedan, he said, adding, “As privately-funded power plant, construction operation of two 25MW power plants has started in Mazandaran, the duo of which were put into operation.”

In addition, construction operation of Zarand Combined Cycle Power Plant of Kerman has also started, he maintained.

Moreover, construction operation of Dezful Combined Cycle Power Plant was launched by the private sector in the Iranian month of Mehr (Oct. 22).

For his part, Houshang Falahatian Deputy Energy Minister in Electricity and Energy Affairs had earlier announced that 3,500 new power plant is under construction which will be put into operation before the second quarter of the next Iranian calendar year in 2018.

According to the planning made in this regard, the country will witness a considerable five percent increase in power consumption in the second three months of the next Iranian year as compared to the same period of last year.

For this purpose, effective steps have been taken in order to meet the growing demand of power consumption rate.

A number of 54 new power plants have been put into operation since the outset of 11th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” up to the present time, Falahatian said, adding “accordingly, power plants’ capacity of the country has hit 77,000 megawatt, showing a considerable 8,000MW hike.”

MA/82775718