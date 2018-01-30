UN to contribute to solving ME frequent dust storms

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Akhtar, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, says that the dust storms hitting Iran, Iraq and some other ME countries will be investigated by UN support.

“The dust storms crisis will be examined with the support of the United Nations,” said Shamshad Akhtar, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Tuesday.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, from Pakistan, is the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the tenth Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

“The issue of sand and dust storms has recently got the spotlight of scientists’ attention and we are witnessing in some parts this daily-growing problem which should be solved by devised solutions,” said the UN envoy on the sidelines of the APDIM meeting at opulent Espinas Plus Hotel of Tehran.

The second meeting of Governing Council of the Asian and Pacific Center for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) began Tuesday morning in Tehran.

