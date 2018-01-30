Iranians’ banking problem in China settled

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Director General of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for International Affairs Hossein Ya’ghoubi said here on Tuesday that banking problem of Iranians residing in China was resolved.

He went on to say that Central Bank of Iran is finding a market instead of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for banking and monetary exchanges in the Persian Gulf region.

Reopening Iranian accounts in China is the result of intensive and tough negotiations made between senior officials of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Chinese political authorities, he maintained.

Presently, Chinese banks present special banking services to their Iranian clients, he said, adding, “reopening Iranians’ accounts in China stated last week, so that Chinese banks embark on the removal of the blocked accounts after authentication of accountholders in Chinese banks.”

Turning to the main reason behind blocking accounts of Iranians in China, he reiterated, “Iranian accounts in China were blocked as a result of pressures imposed by US government on Chinese banks to identify their customers, based on which, accounts of many Iranians including university students and business activists had been blocked in some of Chinese banks.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general pointed to the restrictions occurred on the accounts of Iranian traders and merchants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the past months and added, “the political stance of this Arab country is against with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Our policy with regard to the United Arab Emirates in the field of banking and monetary field is to find alternative markets in the Persian Gulf region,” he stressed.

For his part, Chairman of Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgarowladi confirmed the above issue and said, “effective steps have been taken by Chinese government in the field of reopening accounts of Iranians which had been blocked in some of Chinese banks.”

MA/82813054