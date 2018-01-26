Iran extends sympathies over fire tragedy in S Korea

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – After a fire incident at a hospital in South Korea claimed the lives of at least 35 people, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman issued message of condolences.

Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement on Friday, extending sympathies with the South Korean government and nation over the fire incident in a hospital which took lives of some innocent patients and elderly.

At least 3 people were killed when fire ripped through a hospital in South Korea early on Friday. The death toll could rise as fire officials say that more than 100 people have been injured — 10 are in critical condition, and 18 are in serious condition.

The blaze is suspected to have started in the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital in the southeastern city of Milyang, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

YNG/ PR