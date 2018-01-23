Frequency coordination made between Iran and Oman

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran and Oman studied the situation of border frequency interference between the two countries in the field of mobile phone and broadcasting.

The 2nd Frequency Coordination Meeting was held in Omani capital Muscat, official in charge of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) was quoted as saying.

At this meeting, the status of overflow of signal, reduction of interferences in frequency bands related to the 4th generation of mobile and broadcasting of sound and image between the two countries were studied meticulously.

Representatives of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and operators of mobile phone of the two countries and also officials of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also attended the meeting.

Considering the technological changes and promotion of network of mobile phone operators (3G and 4G), it was emphasized to implement frequency coordination in the new mobile phone generations in line with presenting more quality services in the border areas, the CRA concluded.

