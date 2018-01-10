US history of savagery unfit to let Americans accuse Iran  

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Major General Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces condemned US interventionist approach toward Iran’s domestic affairs in an address on Wednesday.

“US which is a symbol of injustice with its history of murder and savagery is not fit to level accusations against the nation and the officials of the Islamic Revolution,” said Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces on Wednesday.

The official made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the foundation of holy defense values.

“Such stances undertaken by a country like US is ridiculous and it is known to everybody in the world,” said the official, criticizing the US officials and congress measures in supporting riots in Iran.

