Americans levy sanctions on Zionists’ demand: IRGC cmdr

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The Commander-in-Chief of IRGC, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said that the sanctions levied by US against Iran upon the request of the ‘Zionists’.

“As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said despite the extensive precreation of enemies, what was proved in recent seditions was the humiliation of enemies,” said Iran's Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari on Thursday.

The Iranian senior commander made the remarks at a ceremony to commemorate one of the IRGC personnel killed in the recent riots of last week.

“The recent riots was the third the third [wave of] local sedition against the Islamic Republic, and that was because of Iranian people’s 40-year resistance, which according to the Leader failed despite extensive planning,” he asserted.

“The enemies plan the desired result of the economic war and the Americans put the sanctions in to practice upon the request of Zionists and the enemies of Islam,” reiterated the Iranian commander.

