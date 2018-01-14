Trump demand on Iran enrichment program is unrealistic: ex-White House official

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – A former assistant director for national security in the White House Office of Science and Technology says “I think that the EU position is that Iran would not accept indefinite limits on its enrichment program and that Trump’s demand is therefore unrealistic.”

“Iran’s unilateral decision to limit the range of its ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometers was very wise and important,” Frank N. von Hippel tells the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

US President Donald Trump approved the Iran nuclear deal only one more time before abandoning it if it is not changed. What are the changes that Trump emphasize on them?

According to the New York Times, Trump and some Republicans in Congress would like the duration of the limits on Iran’s enrichment capacity extended indefinitely.

The White House wants a deal with EU signatories to make restrictions on Iran's uranium enrichment permanent. Under the current deal they are set to expire in 2025. Do you think EU will accept this condition? If so, Will Iran accept it?

I think that the EU position is that Iran would not accept indefinite limits on its enrichment program and that Trump’s demand is therefore unrealistic.

Mr Trump also wants Iran's ballistic missile programme to be addressed. Iran frequently has emphasized that ballistic missile is not related to JCPOA and will not negotiated about it. According to this, do you think that this condition meaning the end for JCPOA?

A: This is one of many issues but I did not see it raised in the discussion of the Trump decision today. I would add, however, that I believe that Iran’s unilateral decision to limit the range of its ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometers was very wise and important. I would like to see more of a positive response to that. That might be controversial in the U.S., since Israel would be within the 2,000-kilometer range but I would hope for some response from Europe.

