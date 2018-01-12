ICRO to host 1st Conf. of Asian Cultural Dialogues

The opening ceremony for the first Conference of Asian Cultural Dialogues will start Saturday 13 in the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) with the Head of ICRO Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman giving a speech.

Several other Iranian ministers and officials present speeches in the ceremony, including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbbas Salehi, the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Science Mansour Gholami, Chancellor of the University of Tehran Mahmoud Nili and several other Iranian and foreign officials.

Commissions on ‘East Asia’, ‘the Subcontinent’ and ‘Central Asia and Caucasus’ will be held in three days in Faculty of World Studies of the University of Tehran, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and University of Mazandaran respectively.

Islamic Culture and Relations Organization hosts the conference in cooperation with the University of Tehran, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Mazandaran, ECO Cultural Institute, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

