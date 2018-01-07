Ibrahim Zakzaky still detained, with critical health condition

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Two years after being detained, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), is still kept in Nigerian government’s prison and the officials are ignoring his critical health condition.

According to what Mehr News has found in a latest contact with Sheikh Zakzaky’s daughter, the Islamic scholar is in critical health condition and the Nigerian government is not paying attention to his health.

Two years ago in December 2015, Nigerian army attacked on a religious ceremony held by leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky. During the attack the scholar’s sons were killed along with many followers of him.

Here comes an interview with Sheikh Zakzaky’s daughter with Mehr News reporter:

My Dad is being held by our government and they won't let him have access to a doctor or a hospital. Yesterday he complained about inability to pronounce certain letters especially while he is praying during ruku and sujood.

He also complained of Rt sided upper limb weakness but he says general weakness of both lower limbs. I also noticed little slurring of his speech.

At first I thought it might be TIA but the symptoms are getting worse. He also says that the symptoms probably started at least more than 7 days ago because He noticed a little difficulty walking.

Today he said he has generalised weakness and holding his head up decreases the symptoms.

[I] Am a little confused that he has generalised weakness.

I thought maybe he could start talking aspirin but they won't let him have a CT scan and even if they do, they won't let us know about [what] the result is or they might lie about it.

Do you think he can start aspirin?

By the way he is hypertensive for at least more than 10yrs on Amlodipine 10mg, lisinopril 10mg and amiloride/HCTZ 5mg/50mg on alternate days because his BP is not controlled by the other meds. His BP on this medication fluctuates but usually below 140 systolic but usually 90 diastolic (measured electronically). His lipids used to be abnormal but [I] am not sure about [it] right now. He was on statins but not anymore.

YNG/ 4193565