Stabilization of business profit 'likely' for 2-5 years

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Ali Shariatmadari said that business profit will likely be stabilized between 2 and 5 years.

Shariatmadari revealed on Tuesday the creation of mechanism for promoting business ties with Africa in near future.

Speaking in a meeting of Council of Dialogue between Public and Private Sector on the promotion of trade and business relations with Africa, he said, “it is logical to create diversification in export markets and there are certainly abundant potentials in African markets especially in the current situation.”

“I suggest to set up a Working Group for the promotion of trade and business ties between the government and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA). In addition, it is logical that four trade and business centers should be established in the field of supplying products to the target markets.”

To conclude his remarks, the minister of industry said, “in this regard, the ministry has taken effective steps in the field of stabilization of business profit minimum and maximum two and five years respectively.”

MA/4189689