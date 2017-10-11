ISC, Indonesia sign scientific MoU

Muhammad Nasir, Indonesian Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education, visited the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC) based in Shiraz on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding on scientific and research cooperation with the ISC.

The MoU was signed within the framework of a cooperation document sealed between Iranian and Indonesian governments in 2014 aimed at expansion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement signed on Tuesday is focused on three key objectives including 1) encouraging cooperation and exchange of experiences in the management of scientific research publications in areas of mutual interest; 2) encouraging and facilitating collaboration between the two sides’ research institutes and organizations to enhance the international visibility of scientific publications; and 3) an increase in the exchange of scientists, specialists, teachers and students of research institutes and organizations between the two countries.

The head of ISC had traveled to Indonesia three weeks ago to sign an MoU on scientific and research cooperation with the country’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and 13 major universities.

Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC), based in Shiraz, is a citation index established by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology to index journals from the Islamic world. In 2009, ISC partnered with Scopus that allows ISC's publications to be indexed in Scopus.

