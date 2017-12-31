Iran pellet production volume up 25%

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Production of conglomerate in the country witnessed a significant 25% growth in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017).

For his part, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari pointed to the production capacity of 60 million tons of concentrate in Sangan and said, “with the studies made in this regard, 15 million tons of pellet will be produced in the region.”

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Sangan project, he added, “once projects in this region are put into operation, this region will be turned into one of the largest steel production centers in the country.”

Of total 60 million tons of concentrate in the country, 20 million tons of which will be produced in Sangan, he maintained.

Khodadad Gharibpour, managing director of National Development Investment Group, was the next speaker in this ceremony who pointed to the investment made in this project and added, “about 2,100 billion tomans was spent in this company for the provision of relevant equipment and machinery.”

Constructed on a land area as large as 80 ha, iron ore concentrate production line was inaugurated for the production of 2.5 million tons of concentrate in the first phase at the initiative taken by the industrious managers and engineers of Tose’eh Melli Mineral and Industrial Company, he observed.

The second phase of this giant project will be put into operation in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018), he said, adding, “with the studies made in this regard, the first and second phases of this project will generate direct and indirect new employment opportunities for 500 and 1,100 job-seeking people respectively.”

The production line of National Development Investment Group Investment Co. was commissioned a couple of days ago in the presence of First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Minister of Industry Shariatmadari, costing over 8,800 billion rials for generating employment for 400 job-seeking people directly.

