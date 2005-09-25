  1. Economy
Participation in GITEX 2005 could open doors for Iran: official

TEHRAN, Sept. 25 (MNA) — Iran’s participation in the GITEX 2005 Exhibition in Dubai could provide the country with many opportunities and potential for development in the ICT field once Iran's products are practically competitive and capable of generating revenues, the head of the International Committee of the Informatics Society of Iran, Mohammad Hassan Baradaran Ghasemi, announced yesterday.

He also continued that Iran’s achievement should not be underestimated in the last 3 years adding that, the efforts by officials like Jahangard and Ministry of Information and Communication Technology could have positive impact on the IT industry.

 

Iran enjoys skilled workforce and proper infrastructures in communication technology field with a large and favorable market. Nevertheless, weak management, absence of strong financial support and suitable planning, and ill-defined or vague projects are still the main problems of the industry.

 

Furthermore, an official of the Modern Industries Center said that Iran is still ahead of many countries in the region in various related fields, however, the allocation of 0.3% of GNP places the country in a shaky position. Allotment of 1.5% of GNP is the minimum requirement for the industry to step in the right and positive direction; a kind of movement that India in 2000 and Turkey thereafter followed toward an ongoing success in trade and expertise activities in IT field. But, unfortunately, the country’s decision makers still consider IT as a means or tools in the know-how field, the official commented.

 

