Larijani leaves Islamabad for Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani left Pakistani capital city of Islamabad for Tehran on Monday.

After a three-day visit to Pakistani capital city of Islamabad, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani left Islamabad for Tehran on Monday.

During the three-day stay in Islamabad, the top law-maker met with his counterparts from the other five countries attending the first Speakers’ Conference hosted by National Assembly of Pakistan.

The three-day event, running from 23 to 25 December, gathered together speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey, with a focus on Parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

YNG/ 4182551