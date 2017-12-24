US $50K reward for Iraqi anti-terror leader revealed

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – After about ten years, a document was revealed showing that US had put a $50,000 reward for any kind of help to arrest Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Leader Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi whose group was influential in defeating ISIL terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

The office of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba in Tehran announced, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi fought with Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi dictator, and after his fall he fought with the US occupying forces in Iraq.

The picture revealed belongs to the time he had escaped from US custody in Iraq, after which he was listed a wanted by the occupiers of Iraq.

In the 10 years, the US Army and security organizations had offered $50,000 for any help that result in his detention.

He is now the leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba that defends the Iraqis and Syrians.

The US congress is now trying to impose sanctions on the group.

