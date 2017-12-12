  1. Politics
Syrian Arab Republic delegation holds session of talks with UN Special Envoy

GENEVA, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Syrian Arab Republic delegation, headed by, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, held on Monday a session of talks with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura in the framework of 8th round of Syria-Syrian dialogue.

On Sunday, the delegation of Syrian Arab Republic arrived in Geneva to participate in the second stage of the 8th round of the dialogue.

In a press conference at the end of the 1st stage which concluded on December 1st, al-Jaafari affirmed there are those who seek to derail the Geneva talks by trying to impose preconditions, pointing out that the statement of the “Riyadh 2” group aimed at undermining the chances of a successful dialogue in Geneva which is totally unacceptable.

