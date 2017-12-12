Syrian Arab Republic delegation holds session of talks with UN Special Envoy

On Sunday, the delegation of Syrian Arab Republic arrived in Geneva to participate in the second stage of the 8th round of the dialogue.

In a press conference at the end of the 1st stage which concluded on December 1st, al-Jaafari affirmed there are those who seek to derail the Geneva talks by trying to impose preconditions, pointing out that the statement of the “Riyadh 2” group aimed at undermining the chances of a successful dialogue in Geneva which is totally unacceptable.

SANA/MNA