Jahangiri condoles martyrdom of border guards

“The tragic martyrdom of Iran’s brave border guards in Chaldoran region by armed terrorists grieved the Iranian nation,” said Jahangiri.

Underlining the great sacrifice made by the border guards, Jahangiri said “such brutal crimes will only increase Iran’s determination to fight terrorism.”

The first VP offered his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Armed Forces, the honorable people of West Azerbaijan province and the bereaved families of the victims.

