6 November 2017 - 11:41

Jahangiri condoles martyrdom of border guards

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Iranian First VP Es'hagh Jahangiri, expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the border guards in Chaldoran’s border area. The border guards were martyred in an armed conflict with terrorist groups in Chaldoran region, West Azerbaijan province.

“The tragic martyrdom of Iran’s brave border guards in Chaldoran region by armed terrorists grieved the Iranian nation,” said Jahangiri. 

Underlining the great sacrifice made by the border guards, Jahangiri said “such brutal crimes will only increase Iran’s determination to fight terrorism.”

The first VP offered his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Armed Forces, the honorable people of West Azerbaijan province and the bereaved families of the victims.

